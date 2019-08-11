|
Betty Ann Beatty
Age 84 of Canton, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1934 to the late Chester and Helen (Bush) Christman. Betty was a 1952 graduate of Massillon -Washington High School. Betty worked as a Bookkeeper and Secretary for Perry Local Schools for 33 years until her retirement. She enjoyed helping her family and sending cards to friends and family
Betty is survived by her husband, Dale Beatty of the home; her son, Timothy Snyder; four step-children; sister, Carol (Don) Snyder; brother, Lee (Joan) Christman; special nephews, Greg (Sandra) Snyder, Geoff Snyder and niece, Jill (David) Clapper as well as a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Ann Snyder.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Canton Baptist Temple. Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canton Baptist Temple-Building Project.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019