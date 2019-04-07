Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Gospel Temple
Canton, OH
Betty Ann Markoski

Betty Ann Markoski Obituary
Betty Ann Markoski

went home with the Lord on April 2, 2019. Betty was the loving wife of Chuck Markoski; mother of John and Mike Markoski; grandmother of Matt and Megan Markoski and sister of Russ and Don Kramer. She had a passion for spending time with family even until her passing.

A celebration service will be held at Trinity Gospel Temple in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Refuge of Hope, 405 3rd St NE, Canton OH 44702.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
