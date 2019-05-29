Home

Betty (Kalkreuth) Chiofolo


Betty (Kalkreuth) Chiofolo

Age 94, who resided at 80 Maplecrest Street SW, North Canton, Ohio for 58 years, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Nursing Home in North Canton. She was born Betty Rae Gestrich to the late Raymond and Catherine Gestrich on December 25, 1924, graduated from Uniontown (Pa.) High School, and was a 1945 graduate of Shadyside (Pa.) Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Betty had enjoyed various aspects in the field of nursing as a career. She worked not only as a nurse in hospitals (locally Timken Mercy Hospital and Aultman Hospital), but also enjoyed school nursing with Canton City Schools, private practice nursing with Dr. Yahrus, nursing home work (Myers Nursing Home) and industrial nursing (Republic Steel) before her retirement.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, William T. Kalkreuth; her daughter, Donna Rae (Michael) Kuhn; her sister, Doris (Jerry) Stewart Hawkins; and her beloved brother, Robert (Sis) Gestrich. She was also married to the late Basil (Buzz) Chiofolo of Green, Ohio and they enjoyed over twenty years together later in life. Betty spent a great deal of time in the yard that she had maintained for over fifty years. After Buzz's death, Betty eventually needed home health care. Owing to her aide Kim, she was able to maintain in her home for an additional ten years, until a fall and subsequent stroke resulted in her needing nursing home care. During her marriage to William, Betty had two sons, William E. (Lorraine) Kalkreuth of North Canton and Thomas A. (Kendra) Kalkreuth of Van Wert, Ohio, who both survive. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Theodore Kalkreuth of Yakima, Wash., Laura (Brian) Delmonaco of Las Vegas, Nev., Katie (John) Montgomery of Dublin, Ohio, Kristin (Marc) Flickinger of Loveland, Ohio, Jason Kuhn of North Canton and Jennifer (Joe) Koors of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Theo Delmonaco; Nate, Cooper, and Max Mongotmery, Cameron and Calvin Flickinger; Emily, Katelyn and Michael Kuhn, and step-granddaughter, Grace Clarke of North Canton.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
