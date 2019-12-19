|
|
In Loving Memory of
Betty Cugliari
9/12/1922 - 12/19/1999
Mom, your flowers are still blooming in other peoples gardens. There are fewer rescue animals because of you. Is the cousin euchre game still going on? Uncle Bob continuously reaps the benefits of your Christmas tradition. Give Dad a hug and a kiss for us and we know he is still making the coffee and doing
the dishes.
Lastly, if you have ANY pull at all mom, please help the Browns!!
Love and Miss
You - Your Family
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019