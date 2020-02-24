Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
View Map

Betty E. Chapple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty E. Chapple Obituary
Betty E. Chapple

age 97, passed away February 22, 2020. Formerly of Akron, Ohio and later lived in North Canton and Alliance. Graduate of Kenmore High school, Class of 1939, Akron, OH. Former medical secretary for Dr. W.T. Bucher in Akron. Longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Akron and recently a member of St. Jacob's, North Canton. Longstanding member of the Fern Leaf Chapter No. 422 O.E.S. where she was Past Worthy Matron. Very active member of the Alliance Shrine club. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Veva Willis, husbands Charles K. "Bud" Gates, William H. Schleicher and Paul W. Chapple, brother Don Willis, stepson David Chapple. Survived by daughter Lynette Rice; sons Geoffrey (Christine) Schleicher and William H. Schleicher; stepson James Chapple, step daughter-in-law Marilyn Chapple; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Prayer Service to begin at 4 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday at Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio under the direction of the Clark – Kirkland Funeral Home. Friends who wish may make memorial donations to Camp Luther, c/o Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Ohio. 863 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, 0H 43081

Egan Ryan, 614-221-6665
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -