BETTY E. KLEIN
1936 - 2020
Betty E. Klein

84, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1936, in Massillon, the daughter of William and Agnes (Miller) Barnes, Sr. She lived most of her life in Massillon and 21 years in Sarasota, Florida. Betty worked for Olive Branch Health Food store and previously as a LPN.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin D. Klein; brothers, William Barnes, Jr. and Donald Barnes; and sister, Bernice Royer. She is survived by her children: Theresa (Jack) Noble, and Michael (Linda) Klein; grandchildren: Andrew (Tammy) Combs, Kari and Joshua Klein; great grandchildren: Dawsen, Dean, and Eric Combs; sister, Carol (Bill) Kuhlins; brother, Buster (Kathy) Barnes; and her very best friend, Charlie Snyder of Florida.

A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hospice of Marion County Florida: www.hospiceofmarion.com. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

(330) 833-4839

Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
