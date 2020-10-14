Betty E. Klein
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday,
October 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hospice of Marion County Florida: www.hospiceofmarion.com
. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,
(330) 833-4839