Betty Fisher George
age 99, of North Canton, passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Harrison and Esther Fisher. Betty was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for 29 years.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Larry and husband, Norman. She is survived by daughter, Patricia (Jim) Wayne; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at West Lawn Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020