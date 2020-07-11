Betty G. Dornan
passed away July 6, 2020 after experiencing heart failure at Bethany Nursing Home in Canton. Born in Akron, OH on December 29, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Percy D. Gotshall and Lavenia Kempthorne Gotshall. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, except for her college years, and the past five years which she spent at Bethany Nursing Home in Canton to be with her daughter, Betsy.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe, a chemist at Goodyear, who passed in 1985; her sister, Ruth; brother-in-law Charles Rogers; and her nephew and traveling companion, Randy Rogers. Betty leaves behind her cherished daughter, Betsy, whom she loved and devoted her life to caring for the last 65 years; her niece, Deborah (John) MacDonald; and great nieces and nephews Erin (Daniel) Kalogerini, Kristin Larsen, Kelly Smith, Douglas Larsen, and Keith Rogers. She also leaves her cousin "angel" Kathy Jordan to care for her Betsy.
Betty was a magnificent woman of faith and musical talent. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University. She held a Master's Degree in Music from the Chicago Conservatory College. She chaired the Baldwin Wallace Music Department and taught at several local institutions. In addition, she performed at a number of music festivals and churches throughout the area and one of her students won the National Metropolitan Opera contest for Sopranos. Regardless of her professional accomplishments, Betty's main focus was providing a meaningful life for Betsy. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for allowing Betty and Betsy to spend as much time together as possible these past five years and for treating them with love and respect.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. TUESDAY July 14, 2020 at The Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N Miller Road, with the Rev. Bonnie B. Thurston, PHd, a cousin of Betty 's, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The service will be live streamed on the Billow Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle, or Send a Hug from Home, visit Betty's Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
