Betty Gail Reese Mullins
83, entered this life on November 12, 1936 at Charleston, Kanawha, W.Va. She is the daughter of John "Jack" Reese and Beulah Mae Dunlap Reese. She went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020 at The Laurels, Massillon, Ohio. Betty enjoyed life, loved meeting and knowing people. She loved cooking for all and everyone loved her cookies. She enjoyed many activities such as bowling, sternwheel boating, dancing and socializing. Betty was Ohio State University football team's number one biggest fan (GO Bucks). The family knew to stay away when they were losing because of her coaching voice could be heard. She worked and retired at Rubbermaid in Wooster, Ohio. She also worked at the Shisler's Cheese House in Orrville, Ohio and enjoyed meeting all the customers. She is a member of Stanwood Community Church where she was actively involved in missions, traveling several times to For His Children in Ecuador and supporting youth mission trips through active involvement and support.
Betty leaves behind her loving children, Steven (Phyllis) Mullins, David Mullins, Cheryl Goebel, Tammy (Mark) Jobes, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Mullins, Cathy (Bob) Newman, Teresa (Ray) Fiscus. 22 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Betty's siblings, Virginia (Larry) Sigman, William (Kathy) Reese, Robert (Carol) Reese. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; two sons-in-law; one daughter in-law; and one great grandson.
Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, Navarre, OH 44662. Masks will be required. Private family services will be held 11:00 a.m. August 1, 2020 at the Stanwood Community Church, stanwoodchurch.com
. Betty will be laid to rest at the Stanwood Community Cemetery, Navarre, Ohio. Betty is loved by all and will be missed by one and all. Rest In Peace! In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you consider donating in her name to For His Children, a ministry she loved and served. Mail donations to FOR HIS CHILDREN, Box 912412, Denver, CO 80291-2412 or on line at www.forhischildren-ecuador.org
