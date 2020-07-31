Betty Gail Reese Mullins
Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, Navarre, OH 44662. Masks will be required.
Private family services will be held 11:00 a.m. August 1, 2020 at the Stanwood Community Church, stanwoodchurch.com
. Betty will be laid to rest at the Stanwood Community Cemetery, Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you consider donating in her name to For His Children, a ministry she loved and served. Mail donations to FOR HIS CHILDREN, Box 912412, Denver, CO 80291-2412 or on line at www.forhischildren-ecuador.org
.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252www.spidellfuneral.com