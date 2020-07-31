Or Copy this URL to Share

Spidell - Mount Eaton



330-359-5252



www.spidellfuneral.com

Betty Gail Reese MullinsCalling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, Navarre, OH 44662. Masks will be required.Private family services will be held 11:00 a.m. August 1, 2020 at the Stanwood Community Church, stanwoodchurch.com . Betty will be laid to rest at the Stanwood Community Cemetery, Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you consider donating in her name to For His Children, a ministry she loved and served. Mail donations to FOR HIS CHILDREN, Box 912412, Denver, CO 80291-2412 or on line at www.forhischildren-ecuador.org Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252

