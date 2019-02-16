|
|
Betty I. Eckard
age 93, of Westerville, passed away on February 10, 2019 at Parkside Senior Village, Westerville, Ohio.
Formerly of Massillon, Ohio and Niceville, Florida, she is preceded in death by Willard L. Eckard, her husband of 60 years, her son Dale Eckard of Houston, Texas, her parents, Harry and Pearl (Mauter) Borts of Massillon, Ohio and sister and brother-in-law Doris and Clifford Bickel of Scottsdale, Arizona. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lynda Eckard of Gahanna, Ohio; five grandchildren Kandie (Jeff) Lowe, Kal Hamilton, Justin (Tammy) Eckard, Krystal Hamilton and Jocelyn (Jason) Lydy; eight great-grandchildren, Kayla, Dylan, Braelyn, Jack, Andrew, Jacob, Lilah and Payton; and numerous family members and friends who cherish Betty's friendship, caring spirit and sense of humor.
She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon and Crosspoint United Methodist Church in Niceville. Betty was an avid golfer and bridge player at Shady Hollow CC in Massillon and Rocky Bayou CC in Niceville. Betty's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated men and women of Parkside Senior Village and Capital City Hospice for their devoted care.
A private family interment will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the of Central Ohio or Capital City Hospice. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave an online condolence.
Ohio Cremation, 614-840-0900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019