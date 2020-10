Betty J. Catcottage 102 of North Lima, passed away Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. Family and friends may call on Monday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church in North Canton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church. SEE SUNDAY EDITION FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)