Betty J. Catcott
Betty J. Catcott

age 102 of North Lima, passed away Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1918 in North Canton to the late Frank and Gertrude Dick. Betty graduated from North Canton High School in 1936. She was a life member of Saint Paul Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; sons, Gary, James and David; sisters, Marie Shadle and Rita Wilson and brothers, George, Joseph, Donald and Edward Dick. She is survived by her son, Robert (Lynne); brother, Jerry; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Judy and Mary.

Family and friends may call on Monday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church in North Canton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Reverend John Keehner, JCL as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
