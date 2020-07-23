Our prayers and condolences to the entire family and the clients she worked with. We were saddened to hear that Betty passed away. Doug and I have known Betty way back when she worked at Whipple Dale in the craft department. I got to know her better through the years. So talented and caring to everyone with people with disabilities and she loved her family. I loved talking to her. Sometimes she would just keep talking and talking. She was very passionate If you got her on a subject that she knew a lot about. Lol! I will miss talking to her. It wasn’t a lot, but we could have a conversation:). She will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Betty. We shall meet again

Cheryl Gammon

Friend