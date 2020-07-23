1/1
Betty J. Cowles
1941 - 2020
Betty J. Cowles

79, of Louisville entered into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1941 to the late Clarence and Pearl Bailey. Her generous heart and loving spirit made her a friend to everyone, which is why her whole life was centered around her family and helping others, particularly those with disabilities. For thirty years, she worked with mentally challenged adults at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities teaching and training them to become more self-sufficient and establishing the organization's craft department. After retirement, Betty put her entrepreneurial and creative passions to work by opening Pasthyme Treasures, Antiques, Crafts, & Collectibles in Louisville in 2003. Never one to slow down, she later became a partner in The Depot, a workshop and retail facility for adults with developmental disabilities in 2013, also located in Louisville, where she continued to work.

She loved to sew and put her skills to work at The Depot making countless items such as quilts, dolls, and other plush figures, which she could recreate simply by looking at a sample. She was always ready to make her services available to family and friends to hem pants, replace buttons, or create that special costume for school that was needed in a pinch. With her keen eye for color coordination and balance, she designed hundreds of flower arrangements, wreaths, and garlands that brightened the holidays and homes of so many.

Betty lived a faith-filled life, and was known to those who knew her as a prayer warrior. Hers was the phone number to dial when the world seemed darkest, and she always took the call day or night. Her wise words always offered comfort and ended with, "Let's pray about it." Her inspiration and strength made it easier to find a new perspective and the courage to carry on.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bill, of Ravenna and brother-in-law, Richard Cowles, of the home who she lovingly cared for. She is survived by her six children, Connie (Jim) Clark, Theresa (Scott) Prince, Matthew Cowles, Luke Cowles, Nick (Marcie) Cowles, Tina (Michael) Tornow; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who love and miss her deeply.

Betty had a big family and many friends who she loved dearly, but chose to be honored at a small, private service that was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home in Canton. Her wish was that you remember her and how she touched your life by making a generous donation to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association by mail or online at www.billygraham.org/give.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 23, 2020
I love you Betty! You were always my mentor, my best friend, my prayer warrior. How many days and hours we would just talk about our families, our problems and the Lord. You were always there for me. I know how happy you are now with your family in Heaven, it won't be long we'll all be together again. I love you, Lori
Lori A Moyer
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to the entire family and the clients she worked with. We were saddened to hear that Betty passed away. Doug and I have known Betty way back when she worked at Whipple Dale in the craft department. I got to know her better through the years. So talented and caring to everyone with people with disabilities and she loved her family. I loved talking to her. Sometimes she would just keep talking and talking. She was very passionate If you got her on a subject that she knew a lot about. Lol! I will miss talking to her. It wasn’t a lot, but we could have a conversation:). She will be truly missed. Rest In Peace Betty. We shall meet again
Cheryl Gammon
Friend
July 23, 2020
Betty was such a joy to talk to. She was always so positive and her love for the Lord was amazing! I miss seeing her at the store. May she rest in peace and may your family and friends all cherish the wonderful memories you all shared. God Bless.
Stacy Terry
Friend
July 23, 2020
I met Betty through her son, Luke. I worked with him ages ago and would love to hear from him. My sympathy to him and his family. Luke adored his mother and would just like to let him know he us in my prayers.
Fran Lee
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Betty was such a sweet lady, always with a smile on her face.
Linda Parrish, friend
Linda Parrish
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to Betty’s family...
she was a strong and creative woman who
loved her family dearly.
She was always gracious to set another plate at her table, to find new and exciting crafts to perfect, all with love.
May she Rest In Peace
Patricia Newell
Friend
