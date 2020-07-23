Betty J. Cowles
79, of Louisville entered into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1941 to the late Clarence and Pearl Bailey. Her generous heart and loving spirit made her a friend to everyone, which is why her whole life was centered around her family and helping others, particularly those with disabilities. For thirty years, she worked with mentally challenged adults at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities teaching and training them to become more self-sufficient and establishing the organization's craft department. After retirement, Betty put her entrepreneurial and creative passions to work by opening Pasthyme Treasures, Antiques, Crafts, & Collectibles in Louisville in 2003. Never one to slow down, she later became a partner in The Depot, a workshop and retail facility for adults with developmental disabilities in 2013, also located in Louisville, where she continued to work.
She loved to sew and put her skills to work at The Depot making countless items such as quilts, dolls, and other plush figures, which she could recreate simply by looking at a sample. She was always ready to make her services available to family and friends to hem pants, replace buttons, or create that special costume for school that was needed in a pinch. With her keen eye for color coordination and balance, she designed hundreds of flower arrangements, wreaths, and garlands that brightened the holidays and homes of so many.
Betty lived a faith-filled life, and was known to those who knew her as a prayer warrior. Hers was the phone number to dial when the world seemed darkest, and she always took the call day or night. Her wise words always offered comfort and ended with, "Let's pray about it." Her inspiration and strength made it easier to find a new perspective and the courage to carry on.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bill, of Ravenna and brother-in-law, Richard Cowles, of the home who she lovingly cared for. She is survived by her six children, Connie (Jim) Clark, Theresa (Scott) Prince, Matthew Cowles, Luke Cowles, Nick (Marcie) Cowles, Tina (Michael) Tornow; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who love and miss her deeply.
Betty had a big family and many friends who she loved dearly, but chose to be honored at a small, private service that was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home in Canton. Her wish was that you remember her and how she touched your life by making a generous donation to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association by mail or online at www.billygraham.org/give
