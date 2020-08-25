Betty J. Hays
70, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Canton on November 6, 1949 to the late Alfred and Margaret Crissey. She was employed at Paarlo Plastics Company for 25 years, retiring in 2003. Betty was raised in the Catholic Faith, most recently at St. Mary's in Canton. She enjoyed crocheting, camping and going swimming at Pride Valley. Betty was very open and honest. She was a firecracker who would tell you like it is. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Kalil; brother, Dan Crissey and sister, Ruth Stewart. She leaves her two daughters, Sherry (Tom) Clark and Donna (Sam) Burton; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister Margaret (Don) Lembke; brothers Donald (Joie) Crissey and Alfred (Sandy) Crissey.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
