Betty J. Hughes
91, of Alliance and formerly of Sebring passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Bel Air Care Center. Betty was born in Sebring on November 19, 1927 the daughter of the late Homer O. and Ruth M. (Christy) Miller. She worked at Perkins Family Restaurant in Sebring for several years and was a member of Pine Lake Christian Church. Mrs. Hughes was involved in the Sebring VFW Auxiliary Post 6730, the Sebring American Legion Auxiliary Unit 76 and the Alliance Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 2174. She enjoyed spending her free time being outdoors and working in her yard but especially liked to spend time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children; Robert (Bink) Hughes Jr. of Largo, FL, Mike Hughes of Lenexa, KS, Kevin Hughes of Canton, OH, a special daughter-in-law Sue Garcia, a sister Berti Runyon, 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Hughes, a son Craig Hughes, a brother Richard Miller, a sister Pauline Wasmire and two grandchildren; Carl and Kevin Hughes II. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Bel Air Care Center for all of the kindness and care they provided Betty.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to:
Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home,
(330) 938-2526.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2019