Betty J. McKee
Age 96, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born April 12, 1923 in Louisville, she was the daughter of Harry and Edna (Rauh) Rohrer. She was a member of Faith Community Church in Canton.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Nathan; six sisters: Hazel Conner, Pauline Ryman, Arline Voltz, Sadie Harwood, Eleanor Rafeld, and Nova Mobberley; and two brothers: Lester and Harold Rohrer. She is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Huther and Grace Rymer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Elden Smith officiating; calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Faith Community Church or to Aultman Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019