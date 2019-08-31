Home

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
1923 - 2019
Betty J. McKee Obituary
Betty J. McKee

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Elden Smith officiating; calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Faith Community Church or to Aultman Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019
