Betty J. Mitchell
age 92 of Navarre, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Country Lawn Nursing Home. She was born July 30, 1928, in Massillon the daughter of the late Alvin and Mary (Bumgardner) Brown. Betty had been a waitress at Sugar Bowl. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians play and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by daughters, Pamela (Hal) Dill, Judy (Tom) Wayts, Patricia (Randall) Unkefer; son, Scott (Crissy) Mitchell; twelve grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Todd) Sill and Grace (Al) Malson. She was preceded in death by husband, Ervin L. Mitchell, six deceased siblings and grandsons Anthony Mitchell and Joshua Wayts.
All COVID-19 precautions will be observed, please wear masks. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Legion Post #221, 427 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
