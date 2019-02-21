|
Betty J. Moll 1923-2019
Age 95 of Canal Fulton passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born March 19, 1923, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Harold and Hilda (Moore) Edwards. Betty attended Massillon Washington High School during the Paul Brown Era, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
She was a generous and devoted mother to her children, Jean (Timothy) LeBeau, Julie Patton, Ernest Moll, Edward Moll, and grandchildren Sharon Green, Maggi Pyrka, and Chad LeBeau and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Moll; daughter-in-law, Mary Moll and son-in-law, Jeff Patton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held on Friday at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel from 12 Noon to 1:15 p.m. prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Wishes Can Happen, 1170 S. Main St., N. Canton, OH 44720 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E., Green, OH 44685. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Laurel's of Massillon and Crossroads Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
