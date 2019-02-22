Home

BETTY J. MOLL

BETTY J. MOLL Obituary
Betty J. Moll

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held on Friday at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel from 12 Noon to 1:15 p.m. prior to the funeral. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

Massillon Chapel

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019
