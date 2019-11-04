|
|
Betty J. Paul
age 90 passed away peacefully Friday. Born in Brookfield, she lived in Canton most of her life, 1947 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and was retired from American Electric Power. Betty was a member of Saint Anthony/All Saints Parish and was a volunteer for the Sancta Clara Monastery Garden Party Ticket Committee.
Survived by her brother, John (Karen) Paul of North Canton, nieces, Mary, Sandy, Teri and Maria, nephews, Dick, John, Chris and Tim, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and special friend, Olga Tsenekos. Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence (Ickes) Paul and sisters, Rosemary Lab and Margaret Paul.
Family and friends may call Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Anthony/All Saints Parish with Father Thomas Kraszewski and Father Thomas Bishop as celebrants. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sancta Clara Monastery. Condolences may be made to
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2019