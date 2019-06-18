|
|
Betty J. Roskos
88, passed away on June 15, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1931 the daughter of the late Edwin & Edna Miller. Betty retired from Society Bank in 1993 after 21 years of service. Betty was an active member of the YMCA Seniors Group. Betty was a longtime member of Little Flower Catholic Church. She was a woman of great faith and lived her life with much love in her heart, helping and caring for others, and was always a true friend. She made her house a home for family and friends and was well know for her cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Stefan Roskos; brother Ellis Miller; and son-in-law Daniel Rhodes. Betty will be missed by her loving family, son Wayne (Barb) Roskos; daughter Michele Rhodes; grandchildren Stephanie Smoot, Jennifer Newhouser, Erin Roskos, Jeff Rhodes, and Greg Rhodes; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister Ruth Chipko and family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Little Flower Parish (2040 Diamond St NE Canton, 44721) where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00AM with Msgr. James Kolp as celebrant. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019