Betty J. Rossi
1936 - 2020
Betty J. (Dragomir) Rossi

Age 84 of Massillon, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Massillon on February 12, 1936. Betty was a 1954 Massillon High School graduate, and a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. She was devoted to her family, and had many hobbies which included bocce, shopping and going to casinos. She was an avid bowler for over 50 years winning many awards. Betty also was a big Massillon Tiger and Cleveland Browns fan.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Samuel, Sr.; and her parents, Frederick and Helen Guth (Dragomir). Betty is survived by her children, Samuel (Jenni Oplinger) Rossi, Jr., Michael (Lori) Rossi, and Vicki (Bob) Swagert all of Massillon. Also survived by four grandchildren, Michael II, Sydney, and Alexis Rossi, and Bobby Swagert.

Private funeral services have been held. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
