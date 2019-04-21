|
Betty J. Slusser
age 97, of Hartville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday April 18, 2019. She was born in Canton on March 23, 1922 to the late John and Mildred (Walton) Nelson and graduated from Lehman High School in 1940. Betty met Wade Slusser while he was serving in the Army and they married June 6, 1945. She was a Notary in Hartville for many years as well as worked at Snyders Heating and Cooling and Monarch Federal Credit Union. She served on Hartville Village Council and the Recreation Board. She was a long-time member of Hartville United Church of Christ and in later years Grace United Church of Christ. She was also a long-time member of TOPS club in Uniontown. Avid card player, Betty enjoyed her flower gardens, travel, camping at Berlin Dam, bowling, and watching the Indians & Cavs. Mostly she was a devoted wife and mother who especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Wade; brother John Nelson, sister Joan Hames; granddaughter Mikaelah Slusser, and grandson Colin Murphy. She is survived by her children Joan (Rollin) Murphy, Richard (Shelley Thomas) Slusser, Jody (John) Hershberger; grandchildren Jesse Murphy, Mollie (DJ) Otto, Heather (Chris) Calabretta, Heidi (Harold) Mansfield, Jeffrey (Ashlee) Hershberger; great-grandchildren Bailey Ludwick, Wyatt and Ayla Amer, Gianna, Callie, Rocco and Layla Calabretta, Nora and Sadie Mansfield, Jenson and Evelyn Hershberger.
Calling hours are Monday April 22, 5-8 PM at Evermore Community Church. Funeral services are Tuesday April 23, 11 AM in the church with Pastor Harold Mansfield officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aultman Hospice or a .
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019