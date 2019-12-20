|
|
Betty J. Smith
96, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Elba, OH on June 17, 1923 to the late Delbert and Carrie Stack. She was employed as a supervisor with the Frito Lay Company, retiring in 1980 after over 30 years of employment. Betty enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Thomas Foraker, 2nd husband, Charles Walker, 3rd husband, Richard Hisrich, 4th husband, Haldon Smith; sons, Harold and John Foraker; daughter Karen Lauffer; grandson, Tim Foraker; granddaughter Tracy Foraker and nine siblings.
She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and David Dailey; grandchildren: David M. Dailey, Jeff, Todd and Troy Foraker, Donald and Scott Lauffer, Carrie Trahon and Cassie Rodine; numerous great grandchildren and her sister Agnes Stack.
In honoring her wishes, Betty will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019