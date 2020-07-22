1/
Betty Jean DeMando
1930 - 2020
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol of six feet and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
