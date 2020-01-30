|
Betty Jean (Smith) Porter McGraw
age 91, of Massillon, OH, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Betty was born on September 14, 1928 in Massillon, to the late Harold R. and Gladys (Beard) Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Nancy. Betty is a 1946 graduate of Massillon Washington High School where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1950 with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in math education. Her first job was at Tecumseh High School in New Carlyle, OH. After 10 years, she returned to Massillon where she taught at Tuslaw High School for 28 years. She taught many subjects including chemistry for one year, but mostly taught upper class math courses. She was a Martha Jennings Scholar and retired in 1985. Betty had many outside interests, but two that were prominent were bowling and bridge. She received many awards with bowling including Stark County's Woman Athlete of the Year. Betty was also a Life Master bridge player where she taught and directed bridge classes and played in many regional and national tournaments. She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. Atlas was her last love.
She has also left behind many close friends to cherish her memory; especially Amy, Sandy, Kay, Jeanette, Gaylene, and Lil.
Per Betty's wishes, there are no calling hours or services and a private burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to Aultman Hospice program, (2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, OH, 44708). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020