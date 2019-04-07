|
|
Betty Johanning Nagy
age 96 passed away peacefully in Palm Harbor, Fla. She was a Canton, Ohio native before retiring in 1988 to Palm Harbor with her husband of 52 years, Walter Johanning. They were the parents of six children. Betty was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church of Canton, Ohio and St. Luke's Catholic Church of Palm Harbor, Fla. Betty married Joe Nagy of Newark, Ohio in 1994 and spent the remaining years together before his death in 2014. Betty was blessed to have married two wonderful men.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Johanning Forrer in 2004; son, Michael Johanning in 1996; granddaughter, Christine Forrer in 1974 and grandson, Douglas Johanning in 2005; also daughter-in-law, Barbara Zinzlen Johanning in 1987 and son-in-law, Ralph Forrer in 2019. Betty leaves behind her sons, John (Luann) Johanning of New Port Ritchey, Fla., and Mark (Linda) Johanning of Gallatin, Tenn; daughters, Jill (Tom) Carnes of Canal Fulton, Ohio and Kimberly (Steve) Stevens of Palm Harbor, Fla. "Nana" leaves behind 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Upon Betty's wishes, she will be cremated and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lukes will be said. Donations in our mothers name may be sent to Suncoast Hospice Center in Palm Harbor, Fla. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving and caring staff of Bay Tree Nursing Home and Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019