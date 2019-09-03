|
|
Betty L. Dungan
age 96, of North Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born May 9, 1923 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late John and Wanda (Shatzer) Gittinger. Betty loved to travel, and was a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered as an exceptional hostess and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron D. Dungan in 2006; her daughter, Marsha Lou Dungan in 2000; and three siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen L. Dungan; grandsons, Todd (Melissa) Dungan, Tom (Shannon) Dungan, and Zachary Cryder; great-grandsons, Cameron, Carson, Connelly, and William Dungan; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44714. The family will receive friends one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Friends Church at the address above. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 3, 2019