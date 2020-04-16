|
|
Betty L. Kier
age 96, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. She was born on April 15, 1924 in St. Marys, W.Va., to the late Blair P. and Ruth C. (Krichbaum) Cooke. On April 12, 1958 Betty married Thomas I. Kier and he preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2003. Betty retired from Ohio Bell, where she worked as a telephone operator. She was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Canton.
She is survived by her two sons, Tom (Karen) Kier of Ada and Scott (Karen) Kier of Tampa, Fla; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dwight Cooke of Batavia, Ill., and Luther (Carol) Cooke of Canton; and a sister, Sue Anderson of Canton. Betty was preceded in death by four brothers, Claude, Jack, Wayne, Blair Jr. Cooke; and a sister, Katherine Hollis.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Karen Kier officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020