Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Betty L. Lamm


1934 - 2020
Betty L. Lamm Obituary
Betty L. Lamm

age 86, of Canton, OH passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born February 26, 1934 in Canton, OH to Sidney and Mary (Ellison) Romy. Betty worked many years for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Board of Elections. She was a member of the Louisville F.O.E. Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Lamm in 2002, her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Delores Romy. She is survived by four sons, John (Denise) Lamm, Robert (Lesley) Lamm, Joseph (Scott Morgan) Lamm and David Lamm, a brother, Clyde (Sally) Romy and a granddaughter, Allison Lamm.

Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 am Friday morning at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Warstler Cemetery, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Stark County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
