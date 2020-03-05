Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Betty L. Lamm

Send Flowers
Betty L. Lamm Obituary
Betty L. Lamm

Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 am Friday morning at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Warstler Cemetery, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Stark County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -