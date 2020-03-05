|
|
|
Betty L. Lamm
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 am Friday morning at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Warstler Cemetery, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Stark County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020