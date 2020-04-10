Home

Kerr-Pastore-Weber Funeral Home
36 W Main St
Salineville, OH 43945
(330) 679-2327
BETTY L. NAUGLE MAURER


1928 - 2020
BETTY L. NAUGLE MAURER Obituary
Betty L. Naugle Maurer

91, of Olive Road, Salineville, died late Wednesday night, April 8, 2020, at Arbors at Minerva in Minerva, OH. Betty was born October 2, 1928, in Canton, OH, a daughter of the late Frank and Magdelena Naugle. Betty lived most of her life in this area, marrying Louis E. Maurer on April 22, 1950; and retired from Geauga Plastics/Carlisle Co. in Canton after 32 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summitville, OH. She loved flowers, gardening, animals and most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by four sons: Ed (June) Maurer of Carrollton, Matt (Rita) Maurer of Bloomingdale, Jeff (Kim) Maurer of Guilford Lake, Mark (Jan) Maurer of Carrollton; three daughters: Norma (Tom) Brantch of Carrollton, Judy (Jeff) Beal of Canton, Jean Culp of Salineville; one brother, Ray Naugle of Louisville OH; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Maurer; one son, Louis E. Maurer, Jr.; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Due to the current situation, social distancing, and shelter in place directives and concern for their communities the family will have a private family committal service at a later date. The Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home is Salineville, Ohio, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020
