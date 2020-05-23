My most sincere sympathy to Roy, Rachael, Ryan and all Betty's family.
Betty was truly one of a kind & there are many memories spanning many years.God Bless you all.
Betty L. Semrau
64, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Harold Lowden, mother, Karylene Lowden and son, Roy Semrau II. Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roy Semrau; daughter, Rachael (Dan) Newman and son, Ryan (Nancy) Semrau; eight grandchildren; and multiple sisters, a brother; many nieces and nephews. Betty was a tough lady with a great sense of humor and a huge heart. She always put other peoples needs ahead of her own. She was a die-hard Browns fan, loved her family and dogs very much, and enjoyed traveling to the Keys with her husband for the last couple of years. Betty will be missed by all that knew and loved her. We Love You Ma.
Private services were held for the family. Burial in Greentown Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhom.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
64, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Harold Lowden, mother, Karylene Lowden and son, Roy Semrau II. Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roy Semrau; daughter, Rachael (Dan) Newman and son, Ryan (Nancy) Semrau; eight grandchildren; and multiple sisters, a brother; many nieces and nephews. Betty was a tough lady with a great sense of humor and a huge heart. She always put other peoples needs ahead of her own. She was a die-hard Browns fan, loved her family and dogs very much, and enjoyed traveling to the Keys with her husband for the last couple of years. Betty will be missed by all that knew and loved her. We Love You Ma.
Private services were held for the family. Burial in Greentown Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhom.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2020.