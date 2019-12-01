Home

471-G Morrison Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 532-5012
Betty L. (Frank-Conley) Smith

Betty L. (Frank-Conley) Smith Obituary
Betty L. (Frank-Conley) Smith

age 80, went home to the Lord on Nov. 11, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by sons, Chuck and Mark Conley; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Schreffler; four grand-children, Alyssa (Grant) Carpenter, Robert (Katie) Conley, Zachary Schreffler, and Matthew Conley; four great-grandchildren, Jude and Evie Carpenter and Landers and Lily Conley; two brothers, Arnold (Dorothy) Frank and

Richard (Kathy) Frank and nieces and nephews.

No services are planned. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com.

Day Funeral Service,

614-532-5012
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
