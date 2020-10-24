1/1
BETTY L. WILSON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty L. Wilson

85, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, October 23, 2020. Born July 24, 1935, in Bridgeport, Ohio, a daughter to the late Gomer W. and Hilda M. (Warsinsky) Davies, Betty – affectionately nicknamed "Tippy Toes" was a devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom, grandma and great-grandma. As a homemaker, she created a welcoming and comfortable place for her husband and family and filled it with safety, laughter, life lessons and treasured memories. A faithful and active member of Central Baptist Church, Tippy served her faith community in every way she could, including with the Golden Sunshiners, working in the kitchen for church suppers and with her fellow quilters. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and looked forward to monthly get-togethers with her girlfriends for card club. But there wasn't a minute when her thoughts didn't include her family. It's a large family and she loved keeping current with a phone call or a note, or better still, to get together for a meal, just to let each one know how much they were loved and what they meant to her.

Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles A. Wilson, Sr., sister, Louise Davies Turvey and brother, Gomer "Babe" Davies. Tippy is survived by her children: Charles A. (Tamie) Wilson, Jr., of Carrollton, Mark A. (Rachelle) Wilson, of Ft. Myers, Florida, Scot E. Wilson, of Mason City, Iowa and Stacy E. VanDress, of Massillon. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren – with a tenth expected in the spring of 2021!

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Perry Township. Pastor Randy Newcomer will officiate and entombment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the church. Protocols for masking and social distancing will be observed as well as those for public worship according to Central Baptist Church. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements and we'd love to see you in person but if you prefer, please share your memories and condolences on our website:

www.atkisonfeucht.com

330-833-4193


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved