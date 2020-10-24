Betty L. Wilson85, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, October 23, 2020. Born July 24, 1935, in Bridgeport, Ohio, a daughter to the late Gomer W. and Hilda M. (Warsinsky) Davies, Betty – affectionately nicknamed "Tippy Toes" was a devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom, grandma and great-grandma. As a homemaker, she created a welcoming and comfortable place for her husband and family and filled it with safety, laughter, life lessons and treasured memories. A faithful and active member of Central Baptist Church, Tippy served her faith community in every way she could, including with the Golden Sunshiners, working in the kitchen for church suppers and with her fellow quilters. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and looked forward to monthly get-togethers with her girlfriends for card club. But there wasn't a minute when her thoughts didn't include her family. It's a large family and she loved keeping current with a phone call or a note, or better still, to get together for a meal, just to let each one know how much they were loved and what they meant to her.Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles A. Wilson, Sr., sister, Louise Davies Turvey and brother, Gomer "Babe" Davies. Tippy is survived by her children: Charles A. (Tamie) Wilson, Jr., of Carrollton, Mark A. (Rachelle) Wilson, of Ft. Myers, Florida, Scot E. Wilson, of Mason City, Iowa and Stacy E. VanDress, of Massillon. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren – with a tenth expected in the spring of 2021!Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Perry Township. Pastor Randy Newcomer will officiate and entombment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the church. Protocols for masking and social distancing will be observed as well as those for public worship according to Central Baptist Church. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements and we'd love to see you in person but if you prefer, please share your memories and condolences on our website:330-833-4193