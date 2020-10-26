Betty L. WilsonFuneral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. (Today) Monday, October 26, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Perry Township. Pastor Randy Newcomer will officiate and entombment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the church. Protocols for masking and social distancing will be observed as well as those for public worship according to Central Baptist Church. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements and we'd love to see you in person but if you prefer, please share your memories and condolences on our website:330-833-4193