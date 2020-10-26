1/
Betty L. Wilson
{ "" }
Betty L. Wilson

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. (Today) Monday, October 26, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Perry Township. Pastor Randy Newcomer will officiate and entombment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the church. Protocols for masking and social distancing will be observed as well as those for public worship according to Central Baptist Church.

www.atkisonfeucht.com

330-833-4193

Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
