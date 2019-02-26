|
Betty L. Zaslona
Age 90 of Canton, passed away Sunday. A life resident of Canton, Betty was a graduate of McKinley High School, member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church and the Polish-American Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and daughte,r Jody Engleman. Betty is survived by her daughters, Holly (Mike) Labriola, Barb Maceyak; five grandchildren, Kim and Erica Labriola, Cassie Whitman, Jennifer (Todd) Schomberg, Taylor Maceyak; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Derek Whitman, Reese and Madison Schomberg.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Edward Keck celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or a .
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019