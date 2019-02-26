Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ZASLONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. ZASLONA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. ZASLONA Obituary
Betty L. Zaslona

Age 90 of Canton, passed away Sunday. A life resident of Canton, Betty was a graduate of McKinley High School, member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church and the Polish-American Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and daughte,r Jody Engleman. Betty is survived by her daughters, Holly (Mike) Labriola, Barb Maceyak; five grandchildren, Kim and Erica Labriola, Cassie Whitman, Jennifer (Todd) Schomberg, Taylor Maceyak; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Derek Whitman, Reese and Madison Schomberg.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Edward Keck celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or a .

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now