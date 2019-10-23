|
|
Betty Ladd
Age 89 of Spring Hill, Fla. passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born November 8, 1929, in Massillon the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Thompson) Geschwind. She loved spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her children, Mary Christine DeMas and Ronald Ladd; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Archie Ladd; son, Russell Ladd; daughter, Lori Ladd Caillet, and brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. NE at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019