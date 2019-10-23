Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Betty Ladd


1929 - 2019
Betty Ladd Obituary
Betty Ladd

Age 89 of Spring Hill, Fla. passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born November 8, 1929, in Massillon the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Thompson) Geschwind. She loved spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her children, Mary Christine DeMas and Ronald Ladd; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Archie Ladd; son, Russell Ladd; daughter, Lori Ladd Caillet, and brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. NE at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
