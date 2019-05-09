The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Chaboude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Chaboude


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Lou Chaboude Obituary
Betty Lou Chaboude 1946-2019

72, passed away on May 5, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on May 13, 1946 to Edward and Rebecca (Hamlin) Berry. She graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1964, and retired from Wayne County Human Services. Betty was a truly giving and loving person. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother.

Betty is survived by her husband, Charles Chaboude; children, Richard (Dee Dee) Happold and Edward Happold; Stepchildren, Michael and Kevin Chaboude; grandchildren, Charles and Matthew; great-grandson, Chase; sisters, Nancy (Bill) Paul, Shirley Jordan, and Becky (Tom) Davis; and special friends, Susan Frantz and Judy Massaro. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-son, David Chaboude.

Friends will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now