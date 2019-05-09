Betty Lou Chaboude 1946-2019



72, passed away on May 5, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on May 13, 1946 to Edward and Rebecca (Hamlin) Berry. She graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1964, and retired from Wayne County Human Services. Betty was a truly giving and loving person. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother.



Betty is survived by her husband, Charles Chaboude; children, Richard (Dee Dee) Happold and Edward Happold; Stepchildren, Michael and Kevin Chaboude; grandchildren, Charles and Matthew; great-grandson, Chase; sisters, Nancy (Bill) Paul, Shirley Jordan, and Becky (Tom) Davis; and special friends, Susan Frantz and Judy Massaro. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-son, David Chaboude.



Friends will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019