Betty Lou Weller Gainey
80, lifelong resident of Massillon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Massillon Ohio. Betty was living at a skilled nursing facility, where she was loved and cherished by their entire Team of caregivers. Betty was born on June 16, 1939 in Massillon Ohio. Betty was the second daughter to the late Roland "Skip" Weller and Ruth (Houck) Weller. The family were active in the municipality and took pride in their careers, volunteering and giving back to the community. Betty graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1957. Betty co-founded Gold'N Krisp Potato Chips in 1960 with her then husband, Odell W. Gainey. Gold'N Krisp is celebrating its 58th Anniversary this year. Betty also went on to a successful sales career with Home Interiors and Gifts, while raising her three children. Betty treasured her family, friends and animals. She was genuinely positive and enjoyed laughter, life and spending time with her family and friends. She made everyone she met feel loved and special. Betty enjoyed being a member of the Ladies of Charity and valued visiting foster children, the elderly and the hospitalized. She was also a gymnastics judge and provided encouraging leadership for the Massillon YMCA gymnastics team in the 1970's.
Betty is survived by, her daughters, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Gainey, Wendy Gainey Pollock, son-in-law (John) Pollock; sister, Tami Sue "Weller" Bigler, (Dave) Bigler; daughter-in-law, Drema Gainey; grandchildren, Katie, Mary, Jessie, Adam, Audrie and great granddaughter, Chloe. Preceded in death by her son, Todd Michael Gainey; siblings, Roland "Rollie" Carl Weller, Carol Leilani (Weller) Lyndon and Roberta "Bobbie" Ann (Fischnich) Rickett.
Planning for a celebration of life, for Betty, is under way and will be announced soon. Online condolences to the family may offered at www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020