Betty M. Andrewsage 76, of Gahanna, OH, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1944, to the late Arguster and Ethel Dampier. She was a graduate of Washington High School. She was married to Carl Andrews for 46 years until his passing in March of this year. Betty worked as a Nurses Aid until she devoted her time to her family and church. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and crafts. Betty was a long time member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was involved as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and the Missionary Team. She will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.She is survived by her children: Bridget D. Dannals, Michael V. (Kyra) Andrews and Marcus (Tami) Andrews; seven grandchildren: Andre, Jared, Marissa, Natalie, Nora, Kayleigh and Kinsie; her sisters Linda, Venita; her brothers, Larry Dampier, Augustus Dampier Jr.; and many friends and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Rovertis "Bert" Dampier.A Homegoing Celebration will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed. Rev. Anthony Robinson will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions masks are required and social distancing will be observed.Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222