Betty M. Gliba
1931 - 2020
Betty M. Gliba "Together Again"

88, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1931 the daughter of the late Fred and Bertha Milliken of Canton, Ohio. Betty was a woman of faith and was a member of St. Mary's Parish. Betty was a member of the Elks of Canton. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of Holiday Country Club and Meadowlake Country Club. She loved and enjoyed raising beautiful roses in her garden. She was an excellent cook and no one left her house hungry. She made her house a home for family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 67 years, Julius J. Gliba; siblings Dorothy, Fred, and Ronald; and son-in-law Kirk Barton Sr. Betty will be missed by her loving family, children John (Cynthia) Gliba, and Brigette Barton; grandchildren John (Rhonda), Bryan (Sara), Jennifer (Jon), Kirk (Kim), and Kasey (Eric); great-grandchildren John, Victoria, Evan, Ryan, Jaclyn, Madison, Kirk Anthony, Luke, and Lily.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2020.
