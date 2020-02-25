Home

Betty M. Patterson


1931 - 2020
Betty M. Patterson Obituary
Betty M. Patterson

age 88, of Marlboro Township, passed away Saturday February 22, 2020. She was born April 14, 1931 in Canton to the late Frank and Mary (Mohler) Bohaychyk.

Preceded in death by husband Alvin; brothers Richard and Edward Bohaychyk; daughter-in-law Ellen (Nichols) Patterson; dear friend Len Paletti.

She is survived by her children Don Patterson, Penny (Tom) Boyce, Rick (Tina) Patterson and Lori (Dennis) Queen and sister Shirley Hjortaas. She will fondly be remembered by her grandchildren Megan (Matt) Hunt, Shane (Tia) Boyce, Lindsay (Joe Battershell) Boyce, Marcus Carey, Melissa (George Smith) Carey and great-grandchildren Garrett and Gavin Hunt, Emma, Aleeya and Faith Boyce as "Grandma Morning."

Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held. Her final resting place is Marlboro Cemetery. A personal thank-you to Canterbury Villa for their care and compassion.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
