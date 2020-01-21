The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Grovemiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mae (Cocklin) Grovemiller


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Mae (Cocklin) Grovemiller Obituary
Betty Mae (Cocklin) Grovemiller

age 96, of Canton, died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Pines Healthcare Center. A 1941 graduate of McKinley High School, Betty was born January 23, 1923 in Canton and was a lifetime resident. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grovemiller, who died in 1972, her parents, Carl and Jessie (Marchand) Cocklin, and her brother, Paul Cocklin.

Betty was a lifetime member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and their Meals on Wheels program even after becoming a nursing home resident. Betty served the church in many capacities and worked at the Westbrook Park Nursery School for 25 years as well. She loved music and played the piano at church and the nursing home, where she continued to play nearly up to the day of her death, accompanying visiting pastors performing church services there and serenading fellow residents as they were being seated for meals.

Betty is survived by her four children, Larry, Dan, Mark, and Cathy (Liggett). Larry lives in Canton with his wife, Kathy (Keller). Their daughter, Heather, married David Curtis, and their son, Dustin, married Alyssa Jerzyk. Dustin and his wife have a son, Tyson. Dan resides in Canton with his wife, Lynn (Preisendorf). Their three children are Nicolle, Kristen, and Brad. Nicolle is married to Kevin Hetrick, and they have two daughters, Taylor and Tristine. Kristen is married to Rob Cappelletti, and they have a son, Christopher. Brad is married to Jocelyn and they have two children, Ocean and Airy. Mark, the youngest of Betty's three boys, resides in Canton and is retired from Spee-D-Foods. Cathy, Betty's youngest child, resides in South Carolina with her husband, Jim Liggett. Cathy and Jim have two daughters, Melissa, who is married to Jerry Powell, and Kari, who is married to Chad King. Kari and Chad have two children, Kallie and Mackenzie.

Funeral service 1 PM Thursday at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave NW. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment in Sunset Burial Park will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Canton Calvary Mission, 1345 Gibbs Ave NE, Canton, OH 44705, 330-454-8610. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now