Betty Mae (Cocklin) Grovemiller
age 96, of Canton, died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Pines Healthcare Center. A 1941 graduate of McKinley High School, Betty was born January 23, 1923 in Canton and was a lifetime resident. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grovemiller, who died in 1972, her parents, Carl and Jessie (Marchand) Cocklin, and her brother, Paul Cocklin.
Betty was a lifetime member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir and their Meals on Wheels program even after becoming a nursing home resident. Betty served the church in many capacities and worked at the Westbrook Park Nursery School for 25 years as well. She loved music and played the piano at church and the nursing home, where she continued to play nearly up to the day of her death, accompanying visiting pastors performing church services there and serenading fellow residents as they were being seated for meals.
Betty is survived by her four children, Larry, Dan, Mark, and Cathy (Liggett). Larry lives in Canton with his wife, Kathy (Keller). Their daughter, Heather, married David Curtis, and their son, Dustin, married Alyssa Jerzyk. Dustin and his wife have a son, Tyson. Dan resides in Canton with his wife, Lynn (Preisendorf). Their three children are Nicolle, Kristen, and Brad. Nicolle is married to Kevin Hetrick, and they have two daughters, Taylor and Tristine. Kristen is married to Rob Cappelletti, and they have a son, Christopher. Brad is married to Jocelyn and they have two children, Ocean and Airy. Mark, the youngest of Betty's three boys, resides in Canton and is retired from Spee-D-Foods. Cathy, Betty's youngest child, resides in South Carolina with her husband, Jim Liggett. Cathy and Jim have two daughters, Melissa, who is married to Jerry Powell, and Kari, who is married to Chad King. Kari and Chad have two children, Kallie and Mackenzie.
Funeral service 1 PM Thursday at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave NW. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment in Sunset Burial Park will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Canton Calvary Mission, 1345 Gibbs Ave NE, Canton, OH 44705, 330-454-8610. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020