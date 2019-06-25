|
|
Betty Pennell Sheridan
Age 74, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday June 24th surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dunlo, Pa. to the late Samuel and Nora Pennell. Betty enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, visiting the casino, going to movies and cooking for the family.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, William, George and Samuel Pennell; sisters, Elsie Berkebile, Lena Shaffer, Maudie Locher, Clara Sherman; and grandson, Andrew Yarnell. Survived by her son, Daniel Yarnell Jr; daughter, Tammy Billman; daughter and son in law, Christine and Scott Herforth. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, each and everyone of them hold special memories of her because of her ability to treat them all like they were the most important child that ever lived. She also leaves behind many special friends. She will be deeply missed, and remembered by all who knew her.
There will be no calling hours. Friends and family wishing to honor her memory may make a donation to the or the . You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
330-455-0349
shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019