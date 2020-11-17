Betty S. Malone
age 75, of Massillon, passed away October 21, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1945 in Macon, NC, to her parents, the late, Samuel and Blanche (Holt) Chadwick. Betty retired in 2007 as an aerospace technician with Northrup Grumman in Rolando Beach, CA where she was proud of her high security clearance authorizations. Following retirement, she moved back to the Massillon area after living in Texas and California to be close to her children and grandchildren. Betty enjoyed motorcycle riding and obtained her endorsement and had her own Harley-Davidson. She was a member of the Massillon Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Gene McCloskey; three brothers: Frank, Eddie and Lloyd Chadwick; and four sisters: Emma Lee Kell, Lucy McCall, Bessie Teague and Kathie Carter. Survivors include a son, Fred (Sue) McCloskey; a daughter, Pamela McKee; five grandchildren: Tim McCloskey, Nick McCloskey, Loreen (Cliff) Zimmerman, Kayla and Kyle McKee; three great grandchildren: Arabella, Cora and Kade; a brother, Luther Chadwick; three sisters: Minnie Cales, Mary Davidson and Dottie Goulart; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close lifetime friends.
Betty was cremated and the family will plan to memorialize at a future date. Memorial donations are suggested, in her name, to Dueber United Methodist Church, 645 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton, OH 44706. Reed Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
