Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
North Lawn Mausoleum
97, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was a lifelong resident of Canton until moving to Florida in 2017. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and adopted grandmother. She was one of the most positive, adventurous, and pleasant individuals we will ever know. All who were fortunate enough to know Betty loved her. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew and brother, Glen Savage. Survivors include her daughter, Sheila (John) Auer; son, Andrew (Milli) Szabo; sister, Sandra (Robert) Quillen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and entombment will be in the North Lawn Mausoleum Friday, Jan. 24th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonic Home of Florida. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
